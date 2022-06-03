BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested Johnny Curtis-Smith, 46, for reportedly driving a U-Haul erratically through Rock County and trying to run from officers.

According to police, officers tried to stop Curtis-Smith at 10:22 a.m. near Highways 11 and 51, but he drove off and into Beloit. Police followed, and his vehicle crashed near Henry Avenue and Tremont Drive.

Police say Curtis-Smith then got out of the U-Haul and ran, but was apprehended by a K9.

He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and additional felonies in Rock County and the Town of Beloit.

Police also said a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital but was released.

All school district buildings in Beloit were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said.