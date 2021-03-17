Man in wheelchair killed in Rockford hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old disabled man, who was struck in a hit-and-run at E. State and Summit Wednesday morning, has died.

Rockford Police were called to the intersection at 3:55 a.m. and found the man lying in the roadway. Police said he was in a wheelchair at the time of the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The intersection of E. State and Summit St. was closed while Rockford police investigated the crash.