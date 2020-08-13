Man indicted for 2018 sexual assault in Rockford hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — States Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea announced the indictment against Curmit Sibert Thursday morning in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in a Rockford hotel.

Sibert is facing charges of two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Unlawful Restraint.

The incident occurred December 13th, 2018.

Hite-Ross said that a hotel guest was assaulted by Sibert. He did not know his victim.

Chief O’Shea encouraged victims of sexual assault to go to a hospital as soon as possible so law enforcement can collect evidence.

O’Shea noted that the department will help victims feel as comfortable as possible. Hite-Ross said that is important to combat the stigma that victims of sexual assault receive in order to focus on prosecuting dangerous criminals.

“Sexual assault crimes are not age-specific and are not gender-specific but can happen to anyone. As a community we must remove the stigma, shame, and victim blame in order to ensure that these crimes are reported and in turn applaud the courage of those victims who come forward,” Hite-Ross said.

Sibert, 43, is in custody in the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin on a $500,000 bond. He will be brought to Illinois to face the charges.

