Man injured in Rockford shooting in May 2020 has died

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Willie Watson, who was injured in a car-to-car shooting on Whitman Street last year, has died, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

Rockford Police were called to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Church and Whitman as of 2:12 p.m. Monday, May 11th, 2020.

Police say a suspect in a suspect vehicle fired into another car which was headed southbound on Church Street. The victim, now identified as Willie Watson, 31, then lost control of his car and crashed into an unoccupied parked car.

Watson was said to have suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The Winnebago County Coroner said Watson had since been moved to several medical facilities, and died Monday, March 8th, 2021, while under medical care at his home.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.