Man injured in Town of Beloit crane accident

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a man was injured Thursday when a large crane tipped over Thursday.

Town of Beloit Police say they, along with the fire department, were called to the 800 block of Post Road where the crane had flipped over while lifting a large section of a tree top.

The crane then fell on top of the bucket truck.

Police say the injured man was in the bucket at the time of the accident. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

