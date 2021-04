BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for a suspect that shot a man while he was sitting outside on a porch early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1400 block of Randall Street around 12:15 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old male, was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

They ask anyone with information about the crime to call them at 608-757-2244.