ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed after crashing his car into a cement pole at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road on Thursday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the crash at 10:40 p.m.

The car had heavy damage, deputies reported, and the driver was unresponsive at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the cause of the accident.