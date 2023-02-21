ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 39-year-old Matthew Brown of Rockton was killed after crashing his van into a tree early Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5 a.m.

Police said deputies found a white van crashed into a tree near the 11300 block of North Rockton Road.

Brown was the only occupant of the van, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary autopsy found that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and no further details were made available.