POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — One man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Polo early Thursday morning.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by a 37-year-old man, crossed the center line in the 13000 block of W. Milledgeville Road around 6:43 a.m.

The car crashed head-on into a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Polo man.

Firefighters were called in to extinguish a fire that occurred in the Chrysler. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Chevrolet driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.