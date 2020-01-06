Man killed in Freeport mobile home fire identified

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Antonio Carillo as the man killed in a mobile home fire on Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:30am Saturday at 2044 W. Galena Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find half the trailer already in flames.

One woman inside escaped, but suffered from smoke inhalation.

Carillo was trapped inside a back room. Firefighters eventually got him out. But, he eventually passed away.

