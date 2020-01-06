Man killed in Freeport mobile home fire identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Antonio Carillo as the man killed in a mobile home fire on Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:30am Saturday at 2044 W. Galena Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find half the trailer already in flames.

One woman inside escaped, but suffered from smoke inhalation.

Carillo was trapped inside a back room. Firefighters eventually got him out. But, he eventually passed away.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories