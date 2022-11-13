JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man from Beloit had entered the intersection into oncoming traffic.

The highlander was struck broadside by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by the 66-year-old. The man was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. An 18-year-old female passenger in the Corolla was also brought to the hospital, though she sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the Highlander was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

The crash remains under investigation.