LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed in Loves Park early Saturday morning after shots rang out at a local sports bar.

Loves Park Police was dispatched to Neighbors Bar and Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Road, in response to a shooting, according to the Loves Park Police Department. Officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot upon their arrival. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Loves Park Police, (815) 654-5015, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.