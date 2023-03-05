CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County man was killed in a two-car crash Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area on E State Highway 67, about .2 miles east of S Northrup Road, around 7:11 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford Explorer, driven by a male, was traveling eastbound when the driver crossed the center line. It went into the path of an oncoming 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by a 24-year-old man from Sharon, Wisconsin.

The vehicles collided and came to rest in the westbound lane of traffic and north shoulder. The Explorer proceeded to catch fire, being fully engulfed by the time crews arrived.

The driver of the Taurus was transported to Javon Bea Hospital. He reportedly has serious injuries, is in stable condition.

The driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene.