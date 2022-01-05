Man killed in Rockford Tuesday, police issue charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have issued charges against Shawndel Wilbourn, 23, after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on N. Winnebago Street late Tuesday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 700 block of N. Winnebago Street around 11:55 p.m. and found the victim inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Wilbourn has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Ammuntion without valid Firearm Owners Identification.

According to the Winnebago County Jail, Wilbourn is not currently in custody.