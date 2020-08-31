ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Independence Avenue.
The shooting happened in the 300 block. The victim as taken to a local hospital and died Sunday from his wounds.
The Winnebago County Coroner says the victim was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Become a trauma informed community with a special Trauma 101 training
- Welcome to Good Day Stateline 8/30/20
- Man killed in shooting on Rockford’s Independence Avenue
- Custom tricycle stolen from 12-year-old Michigan boy with special needs
- 19-year-old charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2 Chicago officers
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!