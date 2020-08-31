Man killed in shooting on Rockford’s Independence Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Independence Avenue.

The shooting happened in the 300 block. The victim as taken to a local hospital and died Sunday from his wounds.

The Winnebago County Coroner says the victim was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m.

