ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has died from injuries suffered in a early Sunday morning shooting in Rockford, and a woman, who was also shot, is said to be in critical condition.

Rockford Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of W. State Street.

At 3:15 p.m., police said the man had died.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

