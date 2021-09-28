Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Many fire and police departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in the 1400-Block of Johnson Avenue. One homeowner was able to escape on their own, while the other was removed from the residence by a firefighter.

Terry L. Aurand, 58, was able to escape the building fire and taken to CGH Medical Center, she was later transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Timothy A. Aurand, 71, was removed by firefighters from the residence, taken to CGH Medical Center, and then flown to Loyola Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Police say Terry has remained in a guarded condition, while Timothy has succumbed to his injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Sterling Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, and Sterling Police Department.