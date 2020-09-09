Man murdered in Rockford overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a murder that occurred overnight.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Elm Street at 10:10 p.m. for the report of someone yelling in a back yard.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

