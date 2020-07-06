Man nearly shot in the head while driving through Rockford apartment complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a bullet passed through the headrest of a car as the driver was passing through the Blackhawk Courts apartment complex Saturday night.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on the victim’s vehicle at 6:25 p.m. for a broken rear window. This was in the area of 17th Avenue and 4th Street, police said.

The driver said he was driving through the complex, at 330 15th Avenue when he heard numerous gunshots.

Police say that they discovered a vehicle and a home in the 1400 block of Sun Court had also been hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

