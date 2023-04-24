ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lonnell Fort, 35, after he reportedly assaulted a store manager at one business, pulled a knife on an employee of another, and then fought with and disarmed a police officer.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Avenue around 10:56 a.m.

The store manager said Fort came in and took a bottle of Isopropyl Alcohol without paying for it, and mixed it with liquid in a bottle he brought in with him.

When asked to leave the store by the manager, Fort reportedly began splashing the liquid around saying “it was the blood of Jesus.”

According to police, around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of 15th Avenue for reports of a man who pulled a knife on an employee.

Police did not name the 15th Avenue business, but Fort was identified as the suspect.

About 20 minutes later, officers then located Fort walking on the other side of the 15th Avenue bridge, on Marchesano Drive, and attempted to take him into custody.

Photo: Google Maps. Data: Rockford Police Department

Authorities said he fought with officers and a struggle ensued, which resulted in a subsequent charge of Disarming Police, Aggravated Battery to Police and four counts of Resisting Arrest.

The police report said he was taken into custody at 11:21 a.m.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Fort also faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Battery (to the Walgreens store manager), Retail Theft, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

Fort was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.