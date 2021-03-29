Man out on parole for Freeport shooting arrested after mother, 14-year-old daughter carjacked

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A Lansing man has been arrested after he allegedly carjacked a mother and her 14-year-old daughter at gunpoint Saturday night in their Oak Lawn driveway.

On Saturday just after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a home in the 9700 block of Merton Avenue on the report of a carjacking.

Police believe Gregory Shipp, of Lansing, approached a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in their driveway at gunpoint, then carjacked their vehicle.

Police said a witness was able to follow Shipp and gave police his location as he allegedly traveled northbound on Harlem Avenue. He was located at 79th and Harlem in Bridgeview and then officers said a pursuit was initiated.

It ended at 95th and LaGrange Road after Shipp allegedly hit a parked vehicle and fled on foot into a forest preserve.

He was located by a K9 unit and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Police said Shipp was on parole after being released in September 2020 for his involvement in a 2007 shooting in Freeport.

The 14-year-old daughter and mother were not injured, police said.