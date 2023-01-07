EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A St. Louis man pled guilty Thursday for his role in a 2021 East St. Louis bank robbery that left a security guard dead.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, entered a plea in federal court on Wednesday, according to Fox News. Quinn and Andrew Brinkley, 21, entered East St. Louis’ First Bank and handed the teller a note that said they had a bomb.

Guard Ted Horn, 56, tried to stop the two men after they received the money, but Quinn shot him in the head with a semi-automatic handgun, records said. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two suspects fled in a car.

Brinkley was quickly identified as a suspect thanks to security footage. He and Quinn were arrested by the FBI at Brinkley’s home the next day.

Two marked bills from the robbery, a loaded 9mm handgun and clothing matching the robbers were recovered at Brinkley’s home. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.