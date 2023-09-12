KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — A man in Tennessee pleaded guilty to pointing an AK-47 rifle at a Little Caesars employee after his pepperoni pizza was late.

According to The Smoking Gun, in 2021, Charles Doty, 64, became angered when he was told that the pizza he ordered would take an additional 10 minutes to cook. After demanding a free order of Crazy Bread, Doty left the restaurant and later returned with the rifle.

Police said Doty pointed a gun at the female employee and demanded his order, and then at another employee when they tried to leave the restaurant.

The employee then went back and called 911.

Another customer offered Doty her pizza, and he fled the restaurant before officers arrived.

He was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault.

He pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29th.