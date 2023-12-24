SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man found unresponsive in a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch in Sycamore on Sunday has been pronounced dead.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the intersection of Peace Road and Freed Road for a report of a car in a ditch north of the intersection.



Upon arrival, officials found an unresponsive man in the vehicle. Life saving measures were performed before the man was transported to a local hospital.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased shortly after.



No foul play is suspected.