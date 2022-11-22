JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say Christopher Miller, 27, has not been heard from by his family after he ran from police and crashed his car in Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol tried to stop Miller’s car for speeding around 2:20 a.m. on November 19th. During the pursuit, he crashed into a Janesville traffic light and continued driving until his car became disabled on I-39/I-90 near Avalon Road.

Police said Miller ran away on foot.

On November 21st, Miller’s family contacted the police and said they have had no contact with him since.

The Rock County Sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began a search of the area with fixed wing airplanes, drones, ATVs and on-foot officers, but were unable to find a trace of him.

Miller is described as a 6′ Black male, 178 lbs, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.