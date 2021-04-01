Man reported missing in Freeport since Sunday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say Cordaryl S. Adkins, 34, has been missing since Sunday, and are asking the public for help to find him.

Adkins is described as 5’11”, 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a script tattoo on his right forearm and a cross tattoo on his left upper arm.







Adkins was last seen driving a black 2012 Dodge Charger with temporary Illinois registration 260AA767.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.