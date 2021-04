ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of South 5th Street.

Police say a man is being treated for non-life threatening inures at an area hospital.

Agg Battery W/Firearm-RPD is currently investigating a rockford male shot in the 600 block of S. 5th Street. Victim is being treated at a Rockford area hospital for non life threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 29, 2021

According to scanner traffic, the suspect was driving a White Kia 5-door hatchback.

DEVELOPING: