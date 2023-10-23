ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old unidentified man suffered a knife wound Friday night after he attempted to intervene in a fight between several unidentified women, according to Rockford Police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Sun Court for reports of a stabbing victim around 10:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that several women were fighting and that the victim had attempted to intervene, resulting in him sustaining a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

All suspects reportedly fled the area prior to police arrival.