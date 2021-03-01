Man robbed, stabbed on W. State Street near Sav-A-Lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery near the Sav-A-Lot grocery store on W. State Street on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers met the victim at a local hospital around 5:18 p.m., where he was being treated for a stab wound to the hand.

The victim told police he had been approached by two black males wearing dark-colored jackets as he opened his car door. One of the men went through his pockets, and the victim said he was stabbed in the hand as he tried to fight them off.

The victim is expected to be okay. Police say $300 was stolen in the robbery.