Man robs Rockford grocery store with BB gun, steals case of beer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have apprehended 26-year-old Ethan Keinz for allegedly robbing the 11th Street Schnucks on Wednesday.

Police say around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the grocery store located at 3134 11th Street, where employees said a suspect displayed a gun and left the store with a case of beer.

Keinz was identified as the suspect and was located a short time later, in possession of a BB gun, police said.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail. Keinz’s mugshot was not available at press time.

