ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning, in which a man driving a truck said he was pursued by ATV riders who shot at him on the Whitman Street Bridge.

Police say the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. The victim told police he was driving across the bridge when suspects on ATVs and a dirt bike were driving erratically in traffic and around his vehicle. They continued to follow his truck, the driver said, and shot at him. They were last seen at South Avenue and Olsen Street, police said.

The man was not injured, but the truck was struck by gunfire.