Police identify man killed in Rockford Walmart parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has named the man killed in the parking lot of a Rockford Walmart on Wednesday.

Randy Strohacker, 59-years-old of Rockford, was found lying in the lot of the Walton Street store just after 5 a.m.

Coroner Bill Hintz says Strohacker was seeking shelter under a semi truck parking in the lot. At some point, the driver started to drive off and Strohacker was run over.

It had stormed early Wednesday morning.

An autopsy shows he died of blunt trauma due to a motor vehicle-pedestrian crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.