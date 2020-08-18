Man stabbed at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 9:45 p.m., Rockford officers were called to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim.

Officers met with the adult male victim who said he was with a friend when he pulled into the parking lot at the Shell gas station on Harrison Avenue because he wasn’t feeling well.

An unknown male approached the car and asked if he was okay. Officials report that a verbal argument began that ended violently. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the right leg and fled in a black Toyota Corrolla.

Officials say this is still an active investigation.

