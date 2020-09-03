Man sent to hospital after shooting near Broadway in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a call of a shooting near the 100 block of Broadway around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
One male victim was brought to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.
Officials ask drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
