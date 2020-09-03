Man sent to hospital after shooting near Broadway in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a call of a shooting near the 100 block of Broadway around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

One male victim was brought to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories