Man sent to hospital after shooting near Broadway in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a call of a shooting near the 100 block of Broadway around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

One male victim was brought to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: 100 block of Broadway- Officers responded in reference to a shooting victim. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 3, 2020

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

