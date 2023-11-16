ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph Koeing, 32, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday after entering a negotiated plea.

Koening plead guilty to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in a crash and death. The 32-year-old reportedly crashed into a vehicle driven by Melissa Ashby, 24, on January 6, 2023.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. According to police, Koening crossed the center line and crashed into Ashby’s car, of which she was the sole occupant.

Ashby was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Koening was arrested in February and charged with six counts of aggravated DUI drugs involving death and driving under the influence of drugs.