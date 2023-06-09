ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — James Umbaugh, 57, was sentenced to spend 15 years in federal prison Friday after authorities said they found more than 7,900 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

Umbaugh was arrested in December 2018 after the FBI searched his home in Machesney Park and found him seated at a computer screen with child pornography on the screen.

The US Department of Justice said Umbaugh possessed and distributed child pornography in chat rooms in which he served as the moderator from 2016 to 2018.

In addition to his prison term, Umbaugh has been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to his victims, authorities said.