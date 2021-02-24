Man sentenced to 180 days in prison for hiding the body of murdered Rockford rapper

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Manuel Ramirez has been sentenced to 180-days in jail for hiding the body of murdered Rockford rapper, William Pickering, who went by the stage names EBE Bandz and Billy Da Kid.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, Rockford Police officers went to the Pickering’s home, in the 500 block of Fisher Avenue, behind the Valencia Apartments, to conduct a welfare check.

Police say that even though his vehicle was at the location, they could not locate Pickering.

The investigation led them to 5200 Indianhead Avenue on June 20th, where a crime scene was located.

Further information led police to an undisclosed location in unincorporated Winnebago County where Pickering’s remains were found.

Ramirez was one of three men arrested in connection with the crime. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the charge of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

In addition to his sentence, Ramirez must serve 1 year of probation.

Dakota Graff, 22, the alleged ringleader of the group, has been charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Residential Burglary, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

William Arzate, 23, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.