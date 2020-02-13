Man sentenced to 22 years for violent South Beloit home invasion and beating, dragging a woman

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Sergio Puentes was sentenced to spend 22 years in prison for a 2017 home invasion, during which he injured a man and was seen dragging an injured woman.

According to police reports, on September 16th, 2017, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Fisher Road in South Beloit for a home invasion, where they found Puentes and a woman standing in the driveway. Deputies say they saw Puentes drag the woman by the arm toward a motorcycle and hit her.

Police say another victim, a male, was found inside the house. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that Puentes had kicked in the door and attacked both people inside the house.

Puentes was found guilty of Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery in October 2018.

