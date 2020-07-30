Man sentenced to 25 years for 2017 Rockford Sablewood murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Terrell Wilson, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the murder of Adrian Jamison on Sablewood Drive in 2017.

On July 1st, 2017, at shortly after 1am, Rockford Police officers arrived at an address in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive to find 25 year-old Jamison suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Jamison’s murder was the second that took place on Sablewood Drive in 2017; on May 24th of that year, 30 year-old Lester Sanders was shot to death by Deon Hart, 22, and Van Richardson, 27.

Wilson, who lived in Chicago, was convicted of First Degree Murder and pled guilty on December 20th, 2019.

