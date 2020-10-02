Man sentenced to 3 years for ramming Rockford Police Officer’s car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Alexandro Elmore has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for a January 2019 incident in which he rammed an off-duty Rockford Police officer’s car.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on January 20th, 2019, in the area of 8th Street and 5th Avenue.

Investigators say Elmore drove south in a northbound lane of traffic and rammed the car of Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd, who was off-duty at the time. Afterward, Redd fired her weapon at his vehicle.

Police say Elmore ran from the scene and was later arrested.

Elmore pled guilty on August 7th, 2020 to Aggravated Assault, Attempted Aggravated Battery, Mob Action, Criminal Damage to Property, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving with a Suspended License.

