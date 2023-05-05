ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Colton Kennicker, 24, has been sentenced to spend 32 years in prison for the murder of rapper William Pickering, aka EBE Bandz and Billy Da Kid, in 2019.

Kennicker, Dakota Graff, and William Arzate reportedly beat Pickering to death on May 25, 2019, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Pickering went to a residence in the 5200 block of Indianhead Avenue, where the three men waited inside. Once inside, Kennicker struck Pickering with a baseball bat, and then the other two joined in, clubbing Pickering to death.

They then put his body in a truck, drove to a field in unincorporated Winnebago County, and set his body on fire, Hanley said.

His body was found on June 20th, 2019.

Kennicker was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on February 24th, 2021.

Graff was sentenced to 35 years for murder.

Ramirez was sentenced to 6 months in jail for Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Arzazte was sentenced to life in prison but failed to appear at both his trial and sentencing. He is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Any information on Arzate’s whereabouts should be given to the Rockford City Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.