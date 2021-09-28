Man sentenced to 35 years for beating Freeport man to death in 2019

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Javian Adams has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating Thomas Fort to death in 2019. Adams’ mother, Jennifer, is accused of helping her son cover up the crime.

Fort was found dead in the 500 block of S. Adams on June 5th, 2019. During the investigation, detectives learned that Fort had been physically assaulted in the 600 block of W. Stephenson Street and was moved to where he was found dead.

According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed that Fort suffered numerous facial injuries, including a severely fractured mandible, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Thomas Fort

Adams was arrested on June 8th, 2019. He pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on June 24th, 2021.

Jennifer Adams is charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death and Obstructing Justice.

Freeport Police said the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her at a motel in Joliet in September 2019.

Both Adamses were on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time of the murder.

Jennifer Adams is scheduled for trial on November 29th.