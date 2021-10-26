Man sentenced to 37 years for sexually assaulting Loves Park child

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bolingbrook man will serve nearly 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Loves Park.

The abuse reportedly went on for morn than a year, from 2015 to 2016. Investigators said that the victim was 11 and 12-years-old at the time of the attacks.

Benigno Ortiz, 53, was found guilty of five counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child, and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Ortiz was sentenced to 37 years behind bars and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

