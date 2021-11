ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man charged with the 2019 murder of a Rockford teen found out how long he will spend behind bars.

Juan Mora, 27, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats. The student was walking with friends near Kent and Ferguson Streets when Mora opened fire from a nearby car.

Mora is charged with Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He has already served more than two-and-a-half years of his sentence in jail awaiting a verdict.