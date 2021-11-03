Man sentenced to four years for driving drunk into 2019 Beloit Christmas parade, fleeing police

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Curtis Metz, 40, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for driving drunk into a Christmas parade in 2019, and then leading police on a pursuit.

According to Beloit Police, Metz, of Darlington, drove past a squad car with its police lights on and through the parade barrier at Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. An officer used his hands to hit the front of Metz’ truck to get him to stop, and then Metz refused to speak with officers or follow orders, police said.

Metz then drove west into the parade route, and was pursued by officers. Police say stop sticks were used to deflate the truck’s tires, but Metz continued into South Beloit and into a cornfield near Prairie and Rockton Roads in Winnebago County.

He and a passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was wanted for unrelated charges out of Green County, Wisconsin.

He pleaded guilty in court to 5th Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Fleeing an Officer, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.