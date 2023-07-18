ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raheem King, 27, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing three men with an assault-style rifle aboard a party bus in 2018.

King was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, and Aggravated Unlawful Restraint in August 2020 for the April 7th, 2018 slaying of Sean Anderson, Martavies Blake, and Dajon Sistrunk.

The shooting happened on Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue. The driver of the private charter party bus drove about a mile after the shooting to a Mobil Gas Station on Springfield Avenue to call the police.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, King rented the bus to drive him and several others to Elgin to gamble at the casino. On the way, King received a phone call saying his home had been broken into.

Prosecutors said King blamed one of the men aboard the bus for the break-in, and ordered the bus returned to Rockford. He went into his house and got a rifle and a handgun, came back to the bus, and got into an argument with the trio of victims before shooting them.

At the trial, King’s defense said he was forced to take action in self-defense. King testified two of the men pointed guns at him after he walked onto the bus with his rifle.

King said he was scared and panicked and said he opened fire to keep himself and his family safe.

A request for a new trial was denied.

He was sentenced on July 14th, 2023.