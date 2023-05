ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning crash, according to Rockford Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 2600 block of 11th Street around 11:14 a.m.

A utility pole apparently fell in the crash, causing damage to a nearby business, Turbo Tax Center, at 2635 11th Street.

ComEd reported a power outage in the area.

DEVELOPING…