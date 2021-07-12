Man killed in shooting at Rockford Walgreens on 11th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a murder in the parking lot of the Walgreens, at 3336 11th Street.

Police say an adult male suffered from life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. That’s where he died from his injuries.

Investigators didn’t share details on a suspect, but they believe the individual fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Rockford Police said the male will be identified at a later date by the coroner.

DEVELOPING…

