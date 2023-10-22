ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man shot by a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy on October 18 was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in unincorporated Round Lake around 4:05 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding and in need of help.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unconscious adult male on a mattress in the living room of the home with a significant amount of blood around him.

Deputies began attempting life-saving treatment on the man when he regained consciousness and allegedly lunged at a deputy with a meat cleaver in hand.

The deputy shot the man after he allegedly charged after the deputy and one other person, according to the release.

The man was tended to by paramedics and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was requested to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.