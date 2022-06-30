ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bradley Thomkins, 51, the armed man who threatened Rockford Police before being shot outside the Rockford Casino, has died, police said Thursday.

Thompkins succumed to injuries suffered when three officers shot him in the parking lot of the temporary Hard Rock Casino on May 28th, 2022.

Officers were called to the casino around 8:38 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, according to law enforcement.

Police released body cam video showing Thompkins placing a gun at his head, firing a shot in the air, and pointing a gun at officers, at which point 3 officers shot him.

Arriving officers encountered Thompkins near the entry door.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation by the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force, to determine if the officers’ use of force was warranted.